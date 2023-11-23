POLITICO: Democrats increasingly frustrated with Ukraine aid strategy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Democratic Party lawmakers publicly support the Biden administration’s $106 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but many are unsure of how to navigate the bill past the Republican-led House, POLITICO reported on Nov. 22.

“I don’t know that Ukraine can survive until February of 2024,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said. “My sense is they start to run short on ammunition in the next several weeks.”

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he intends to call a vote on Ukraine, but there is no indication of how any deal on further aid to Kyiv will be reached.

“This is really important funding. I think it’s important for the civilized world to take a stand against dictators like Vladimir Putin and terrorist groups like Hamas,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said. “And I also think we have a failed policy at the southern border, and we need to look at ways to fix it.”

With another deadline looming as the newest stopgap funding bills expire in January, many of Congress’ strongest Ukraine backers fear the country can’t wait that long.

“President Biden and the leaders in the Senate, both Republican and Democrat, are rock solid in their support of Ukraine.”