Polish FM: 'NATO forces presence in Ukraine is not unthinkable'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski didn't exclude the potential presence of NATO troops in Ukraine.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that sending Western troops to Ukraine cannot be "ruled out" in the future. The U.S. and many European allies have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.

"The presence of NATO forces in Ukraine is not unthinkable," Sikorski noted, saying he had appreciated Macron's initiative.

"Because it is about (Russian President Vladimir) Putin being afraid, not us being afraid of Putin," the Polish minister added.

Sikorski said Ukraine's allies had had to return to "the original role of NATO," calling Russia a country "that cannot live in peace with its neighbors" and share their values, despite the West's "repeated encouragement."

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on March 8 that while the deployment of combat troops was not currently being discussed, there was the possibility that Paris would send military personnel to Ukraine to train Ukrainian troops or participate in mine-clearing operations.

Earlier, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair also said Ottawa was ready to send a limited number of military personnel to Ukraine, but in "a clear non-combat role."

During a two-hour State of the Nation address on Feb. 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened "tragic consequences" if NATO troops were sent to Ukraine, claiming the West's support for Kyiv "risks a conflict using nuclear weapons."