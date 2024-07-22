Czech initiative secures funds to provide Ukraine with 500,000 shells so far in 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Czech-led ammunition initiative has secured enough funds to provide Ukraine with 500,000 shells by the end of the year, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in Brussels on July 22.

Prague continues searching for additional finances among the allies to bring this number up to 800,000, the minister added.

Czechia unveiled the international initiative earlier this year amid Ukraine's shell shortages, which were largely caused by delays in U.S. assistance.

Czech President Petr Pavel initially said that with partners' support, Prague could facilitate the purchase of 500,000 155 mm shells and 200,000 122 mm shells, though Lipavsky said in March the total supply could go as high as 1.5 million rounds.

"We will send another 100,000 rounds in July and August. Now we are looking for funds for additional purchases, so that the initiative can continue also in 2025," Lipavsky said in comments reported by the Czech Press Agency.

This is in addition to the roughly 45,000 shells shipped in June, the minister said, adding that the deliveries will pick up pace starting September.

Eighteen countries have pledged support to the initiative, of which 15 have fulfilled their promises and provided the funds, according to Lipavsky.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited Prague on July 16 to discuss the ammunition initiative and other areas of defense cooperation, including joint military production.

Only days later, the two countries signed a bilateral security agreement solidifying Czechia's support for Ukraine.