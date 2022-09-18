Podolyak: 'There's no point in Zelensky's meeting with Putin.'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President’s Office, told Ukrainska Pravda news outlet that Ukraine doesn't see a point in negotiations between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin because the Kremlin can't be trusted and will use peace talks to regroup and relaunch an offensive soon after.

He also added that "Russia must answer for large-scale crimes (committed in Ukraine) and not witness impunity."

At least ten locations that had been used as "torture chambers" by Russian forces were discovered after the liberation of parts of Kharkiv Oblast, according to Police Chief Ihor Klymenko.

The news came following another report pointing at possible Russian atrocities in previously occupied parts of Kharkiv Oblast. On Sept. 15, the Ukrainian police said that they had found a mass burial site containing around 440 graves in Izium, another recently liberated city in the oblast.

