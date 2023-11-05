PM Shmyhal: 20,000 families granted funds to repair homes damaged in attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 20,000 Ukrainian families have received grants to repair housing damaged by Russian attacks, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Nov. 5.

The funds were disbursed under the country's eRecovery program, which allows citizens with damaged homes to apply for housing repair grants through the government services application Diia.

The program was developed by the Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Ministry and the Digital Transformation Ministry, with support from the Eurasia Foundation.

Shmyhal said the average payment to households amounted to 78,000 UAH.

Shmyhal also said that the government was processing applications from citizens whose homes had been completely destroyed by Russian attacks. He said that Diia had generated 300 vouchers already for homeowners seeking compensation, and this year's budget had allocated 2.5 billion UAH for such payments.

Regarding progress in infrastructure restoration, the prime minister reported that 411 damaged medical facilities have been rebuilt, while another 412 have been partially repaired.

According to his report, Russian attacks have damaged 1,455 medical facilities in Ukraine, with 190 of those being completely destroyed.

He said 500 educational institutions have also been rebuilt since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The prime minister further reported that Ukraine's proposed 2024 state budget has been approved in its second reading

"The main priority remains unchanged — the defense and victory of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

A final vote on the revised budget will be held on Nov. 20.