Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

PM Shmyhal: 20,000 families granted funds to repair homes damaged in attacks

by Abbey Fenbert November 6, 2023 1:59 AM 2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal delivers a speech to the Verkhovna Rada on Oct. 6, 2023. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 20,000 Ukrainian families have received grants to repair housing damaged by Russian attacks, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Nov. 5.

The funds were disbursed under the country's eRecovery program, which allows citizens with damaged homes to apply for housing repair grants through the government services application Diia.

The program was developed by the Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Ministry and the Digital Transformation Ministry, with support from the Eurasia Foundation.

Shmyhal said the average payment to households amounted to 78,000 UAH.

Shmyhal also said that the government was processing applications from citizens whose homes had been completely destroyed by Russian attacks. He said that Diia had generated 300 vouchers already for homeowners seeking compensation, and this year's budget had allocated 2.5 billion UAH for such payments.

Regarding progress in infrastructure restoration, the prime minister reported that 411 damaged medical facilities have been rebuilt, while another 412 have been partially repaired.

According to his report, Russian attacks have damaged 1,455 medical facilities in Ukraine, with 190 of those being completely destroyed.

He said 500 educational institutions have also been rebuilt since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The prime minister further reported that Ukraine's proposed 2024 state budget has been approved in its second reading

"The main priority remains unchanged — the defense and victory of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

A final vote on the revised budget will be held on Nov. 20.

Ukraine state-owned enterprises weekly — Issue 109
Editor’s Note: This is issue 109 of Ukrainian State-Owned Enterprises Weekly, covering events from Oct. 28- Nov. 3. The Kyiv Independent is reposting it with permission. Ukrainian SOE Weekly is an independent weekly digest based on a compilation of the most important news related to state-owned ent…
The Kyiv IndependentUkrainian State-Owned Enterprises Weekly
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.