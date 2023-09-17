Russian attack hits medical facility in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled a village of Mykilske in Kherson Oblast overnight on Sept. 17, hitting a medical facility, local authorities reported.

As a result of the attack, one of the hospital’s buildings was damaged. No casualties have been reported yet.

Earlier on Sept. 16, Russian forces carried out an air strike on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 63-year-old woman.

Nearly 15 homes were damaged as a result of the attack.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, resulting in regular civilian deaths and injuries.