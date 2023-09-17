Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attack hits medical facility in Kherson Oblast

by Daria Shulzhenko September 17, 2023 12:18 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a medical facility in Kherson Oblast on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian troops shelled a village of Mykilske in Kherson Oblast overnight on Sept. 17, hitting a medical facility, local authorities reported.

As a result of the attack, one of the hospital’s buildings was damaged. No casualties have been reported yet.

Earlier on Sept. 16, Russian forces carried out an air strike on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 63-year-old woman.

Nearly 15 homes were damaged as a result of the attack.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, resulting in regular civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
