Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainians whose home was destroyed by war can now apply for compensation online

by Sofiya Tryzub-Cook August 1, 2023 7:01 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on Aug. 1 that Ukrainians whose homes had been destroyed by Russia’s full-scale war can now apply for compensation.

Applications have to be submitted by the property owners through the government services application Diia.

Previously, Ukrainians had to apply for such compensation to the local authorities in person.

Commissions established by local authorities will review these applications and make a decision on whether to provide compensation.

The policy so far only applies to those whose homes were located in the territories currently under Ukrainian control.

However, a separate mechanism is being developed to allow Ukrainians whose homes are located in Russian-occupied territories to also receive compensation.

"We will not leave anyone in trouble, but it takes time to prepare an effective process," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

The authorities will provide the compensation in the form of an electronic housing certificate, which individuals can use to purchase housing. They will have the freedom to choose housing in any community in Ukraine without any restrictions on the location.

"The algorithm is highly digitized and has already been successfully tested,” Kubrakov said. “We expect that the process of application review, property inspection, and decision-making regarding compensation will be much faster and more efficient.”

According to the Kyiv School of Economics, as of Jan. 23, the number of damaged or destroyed residential buildings in Ukraine reached 149,300, comprising 131,400 private houses, 17,500 apartment buildings, and 280 dormitories.

As Russia's full-scale military invasion entered its second year, the documented damage to residential and non-residential real estate and other infrastructure has now surpassed $143.8 billion at replacement cost.

Ukraine war latest: Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih kills 6, injures 75, including children
Key developments on July 31: * Russian missile strike hits apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, kills 6 and injures 75 * Governor: 4 killed, 17 wounded in Russian attack on Kherson * Russia claims it deported 700,000 Ukrainian children * Ukraine reports repairing almost all thermal power stations…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Sofiya Tryzub-Cook
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.