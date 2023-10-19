Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Parliament approves 2024 state budget in first reading

by Dinara Khalilova October 19, 2023 3:45 PM 2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, during a session on Oct. 19, 2023. (Iryna Herashchenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s parliament approved lawmakers’ proposals for the country’s 2024 state budget, adopting the draft law in the first reading, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Oct. 19.

The government now must process all the amendments and hand the revised document to the parliament for the final vote by Nov. 20.

Under the version adopted by the parliament, the state budget’s revenues are set at Hr 1.74 trillion ($47 billion), expenditures at around $90 billion, and budget deficit at about $43 billion.

How Russia’s liberal tech companies became the foundation of Putin’s war effort
Fridays at Russian tech giant Yandex — the company once christened as “Russia’s Google” — are marked by a large-scale all-hands meeting where employees can bring questions and problems to the company’s upper management. Called khural, among the company’s employees, a name for Mongolian parliament,…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies

The government approved the draft budget on Sept. 19, with expenditures on security and defense amounting to around $45.6 billion — over half of all funds allocated for 2024.

According to MP Iryna Herashchenko, the parliament has asked the government to reduce expenditures on construction and property purchases by state institutions and funding for the Bureau of Economic Security.

The amendments also include increasing expenses on prosthetics for the military, education subvention, and health services, as well as on the institutions involved in the reform of Ukraine’s judicial system.

Lawmakers asked the government to “once again” calculate whether it is possible to reduce non-priority expenses, of which there are allegedly a lot in the draft budget, said Herashchenko.

Tetiana Khutor: Are legal constraints an excuse for dragging feet on mobilizing Russian assets?
No nation can single-handedly cover all of Ukraine’s reconstruction needs, and nor should it be expected to, considering the existence of frozen Russian assets worth billions worldwide. These funds will serve as the primary source for Ukraine’s recovery. To better grasp the situation, it is worth e…
The Kyiv IndependentTetiana Khutor
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.