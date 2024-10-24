Organizer Photo
Ukraine's immediate accession to NATO 'not realistic,' Slovak president says following meeting with Scholz

by Dmytro Basmat October 24, 2024 10:59 PM 2 min read
Peter Pellegrini, Slovakia's former prime minister and leader of the social democratic Hlas party, a day after the Oct. 1 parliamentary elections, in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo credit: Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following a meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Oct. 24, Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini said that Ukraine's immediate accession to NATO was "not realistic."

"We agreed with the Chancellor that today the issue of Ukraine's accession is not on the table, and it cannot come to the table," Pellegrini said.

Neither Scholz nor his office have publicly commented on the country's views of Ukraine's five-point victory plan, which includes Kyiv's invitation to join NATO placed at the top of the list — although Germany is reportedly already known to have reservations about the move.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week that Germany has softened its stance on Ukraine's NATO membership, but remains "skeptical."

Slovak media reported that Pellegrini told reporters that Zelensky's proposed plan was not seen "as a done deal."

Pellegrini is an ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has been a vocal critic of military aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Pellegrini's comments come just a day after Politico reported that at least seven NATO countries are reluctant to grant Ukraine an invitation to join NATO, according to four anonymous U.S. and NATO officials and diplomats.

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith told reporters that NATO does not currently have plans to invite Ukraine into the alliance in the immediate future

Kyiv submitted its application to join in September 2022, and in July 2024 the alliance affirmed Ukraine's "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership" — though Ukraine has not received any definitive news about its future accession.

According to Zelensky, who has repeatedly called on partners to issue a membership invitation to Kyiv, Ukraine will join NATO only after Russia's full-scale war ends.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
