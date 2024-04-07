Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Slovakia, Robert Fico, Peter Pellegrini, Russia
Edit post

Ally of Russia-friendly leader wins Slovakian presidential election

by Olena Goncharova April 7, 2024 5:49 AM 2 min read
Peter Pellegrini, Slovakia's former prime minister, center, at an election night watch party in Bratislava, Slovakia, on April 6, 2024. (Michaela Nagyidaiova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his friendly stance towards Russia and firm opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine, is set to consolidate his hold on power following the victory of his ally in the country's presidential election.

Peter Pellegrini, Slovakia's former prime minister, garnered 53.85% of the vote, with over 98% of polling stations' ballots counted by the Statistics Office in the April 6 runoff election. A pro-Western opposition candidate Ivan Korcok, a former foreign minister, trailed behind with 46.14%.

Pellegrini said in Bratislava that he would "ensure that Slovakia remains on the side of peace and not on the side of war," according to the Guardian.

Pellegrini assumes the role of Slovakia's sixth president since the nation's independence following the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993. He will take over from Zuzana Caputova, the country's inaugural female head of state. Caputova, a strong supporter of Ukraine in its resistance against Russia's invasion, opted not to seek re-election in June last year due to receiving threats to her life.

In Slovakia, the president selects the prime minister following parliamentary elections, administers the oath of office to the new government, and nominates judges to the constitutional court. The president holds the authority to veto legislation, although parliament can override such vetoes with a simple majority and contest them in the constitutional court. Additionally, the head of state retains the power to grant pardons to convicted individuals.

Critics express concerns that Slovakia, under Fico's leadership, could deviate from its pro-Western trajectory and align more closely with Hungary's direction under its populist Prime Minister, Viktor Orban.

Slovak culture minister reverses ban on working with Russia, Belarus
The ministry issued the ban on communicating and cooperating with both countries a week after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022. This did not affect the performances of Russian artists or organizations that spoke out against the war.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:30 AM

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
1:49 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.