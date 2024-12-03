This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Slovakia’s PM Fico lashes out at EU for expressing support for Ukraine

by Boldizsar Gyori December 3, 2024 9:13 AM 2 min read
Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, in Prague on Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized the EU’s new leadership over their supporting words for Ukraine during a press conference on Dec. 2.

Fico said he had called European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to convey to her his disagreement.

The Slovak prime minister has repeatedly criticized the EU's support for Ukraine and said he would seek to normalize relations with Russia after the war.

EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas and the new president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, visited Kyiv on Dec. 1. They reiterated the EU’s support for Ukraine, upsetting the Slovak prime minister.

"Neither members of the Commission nor the president of the European Council can permit themselves to make statements, in the name of the European Union, on which the European Union and the European Council have never agreed," Fico was quoted as saying.

"They made statements that did not correspond to the conclusions of the European Union."

During a news conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky following their meeting in Kyiv, Costa said that the EU would continue to provide economic, humanitarian, and military assistance to Ukraine, including 4.2 billion euros ($4.4 billion) to support the Ukrainian budget by the end of the year. In 2025, the EU will also transfer 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) to Ukraine monthly.

A Russian-friendly populist, Fico halted military aid to Ukraine from the Slovak Armed Forces' stocks after taking office in September 2023 in a stark foreign policy reversal. He recently announced he had accepted the Kremlin's invitation to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow next May.

We see that Russian economy is in a very dire state, EU top diplomat Kallas says
With the fate of further U.S. support for Ukraine, and thereby the future of the country, up in the air as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, the EU wants to send the message to Kyiv that it has its back. Kaja Kallas, the EU’s new
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 23 over past day.

Russian forces launched 110 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Fifty-two were shot down, 50 were lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures, and six flew to Belarus and Russia, according to the statement.
