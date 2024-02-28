Parliament's website reportedly hit by cyberattack.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, reported a cyberattack against its official website on Feb. 28, publishing a statement on Telegram.

Cyberattacks have become an increasingly common tool in the full-scale war, employed both by Russia and Ukraine.

The parliament said that as a result of the hack, the link to the Verkhovna Rada's Telegram published on the website "led to a fake page."

There are no further details on the reported cyberattack, including Verkhovna Rada’s assumptions about those involved in the hacking. At the time of publication, the link to the parliament's Telegram was already working properly.

"The website of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has been restored," the new statement read.

In December 2023, a massive cyberattack targeted Ukrainian phone operator Kyivstar. The Russian hacker group Solntsepek claimed credit for the attacks against Kyivstar.

Monobank, Ukraine's largest mobile-only bank, also reported about a massive cyberattack in late January 2024.