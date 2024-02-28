Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity
Edit post

Parliament's website reportedly hit by cyberattack

by Kateryna Denisova February 28, 2024 10:57 PM 1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) building in Kyiv on Jan. 1, 2012.
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) building in Kyiv on Jan. 1, 2012. (Prisma/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, reported a cyberattack against its official website on Feb. 28, publishing a statement on Telegram.

Cyberattacks have become an increasingly common tool in the full-scale war, employed both by Russia and Ukraine.

The parliament said that as a result of the hack, the link to the Verkhovna Rada's Telegram published on the website "led to a fake page."

There are no further details on the reported cyberattack, including Verkhovna Rada’s assumptions about those involved in the hacking. At the time of publication, the link to the parliament's Telegram was already working properly.

"The website of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has been restored," the new statement read.

In December 2023, a massive cyberattack targeted Ukrainian phone operator Kyivstar. The Russian hacker group Solntsepek claimed credit for the attacks against Kyivstar.

Monobank, Ukraine's largest mobile-only bank, also reported about a massive cyberattack in late January 2024.

Opinion: The UK needs to up its cyber defense as Russia’s war continues
U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron recently declared, “Ukraine’s security is our security.” As the front line between Russia and Ukraine becomes ever more static, Russia will continue to seek out ways to disrupt Ukraine’s flow of military aid and harm its partners. As one of the leading
The Kyiv IndependentDavid Kirichenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:57 PM

Parliament's website reportedly hit by cyberattack.

There are no further details on the reported cyberattack, including Verkhovna Rada’s assumptions about those involved in the hacking. At the time of publication, the link to the parliament's Telegram was already working properly.
9:22 PM

Kuleba: Albania to open embassy in Kyiv soon.

Albania is planning to open its embassy in Kyiv "soon," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social platform X on Feb. 28 after meeting his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Tirana.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.