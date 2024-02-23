Skip to content
Parliamentary committee backs bill on conditions for conscripts' demobilization

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2024 10:41 AM 2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Aug. 23, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee supported a bill changing conditions for the demobilization of conscripts, lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Feb. 23.

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted the bill on Feb. 22. According to the proposal, conscripts whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established period are released from service to the reserve "within the terms determined by the presidential decree."

The committee added a provision to the bill that allows conscripts to "postpone further mobilization for 12 months," Honcharenko said on Telegram.

"This is really our victory! We are bringing justice to these four-year service guys and their families!" the lawmaker commented.

The parliament on Feb. 7 supported a different, broader bill containing major reforms in conscription and military service in the first reading.

The updated bill sets out "transparent rules for the mobilization process, as well as necessary regulation of the rights of military personnel and conscripts."

The bill also specifies clear terms of service for the period of martial law, service exemption for people with all levels of disability, as well as a two-month reprieve for volunteers before the start of service to "resolve personal issues and prepare for mobilization."

More than 4,000 amendments to the bill have been submitted since its passing in the first reading.

Zelensky has previously said that mobilization reforms have to include provisions on military rotation and demobilization to provide relief to long-serving front-line troops.

Ukraine struggles to ramp up mobilization as Russia’s war enters 3rd year
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches its third year and looks ready to drag on for several more, one topic is dominating the discussion in Ukraine: mobilization. From regional capitals and small villages to the front lines of the east, from the media, the workplace, and the family, Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.