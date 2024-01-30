Skip to content
Cabinet of Ministers submits updated draft law on mobilization to parliament

by Rachel Amran January 30, 2024 10:29 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers attend military training in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 5, 2023. (Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Cabinet of Ministers submitted an updated draft law on mobilization to Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 30. The updated bill sets out "transparent rules for the mobilization process, as well as necessary regulation of the rights of servicemen and conscripts."

The government originally submitted a bill on mobilization to parliament on Dec. 25, involving provisions on further conscription and restrictions on draft evaders. Lawmakers later returned the bill for a revision on Jan. 11 after weeks of public debate and controversy in Ukraine.

Previous versions of the law proposed, among other things, to restrict the rights of those who evade military registration and service. Such restrictions included a ban on traveling abroad and making transactions with movable and immovable property.

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, said that such restrictions would contradict Ukraine's Constitution. Additionally, some officials pointed out that these provisions could create corruption risks.

The new version of the bill includes specific provisions on rest periods, mandatory military training for recruits, financial compensation, as well legal protections for registered servicemen traveling inside the country.

The bill also specifies clear terms of service for the period of martial law, service exemption for people with all levels of disability, as well as a two-month reprieve for volunteers before the start of service to "resolve personal issues and prepare for mobilization."

Additionally, servicemen will be granted annual leave in installments for up to 15 days during martial law. Servicemen released from captivity will be given an additional 90 days' leave before returning to the front if they are willing to.

Regarding military training, newly mobilized recruits will undergo mandatory military training for 2-3 months. The bill also proposes to abolish mandatory conscription for all citizens aged 18-24 and instead introduce five-month military training. However, citizens can choose when to undergo this training.

Finally, financial compensation for Ukrainian servicemen is set at a minimum of Hr 20,000 ($526). Additional remuneration for the period of martial law ranges between Hr 30,000 and 100,000 ($790-2,600).

Ukraine struggles to ramp up mobilization as Russia’s war enters 3rd year
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches its third year and looks ready to drag on for several more, one topic is dominating the discussion in Ukraine: mobilization. From regional capitals and small villages to the front lines of the east, from the media, the workplace, and the family, Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Rachel Amran
