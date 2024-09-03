The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Government, Justice Ministry, Dismissal, Ecology Ministry, Strategic Industries Ministry
Edit post

Ukraine's strategic industries, justice, and ecology ministers submit resignations

by Kateryna Denisova September 3, 2024 5:32 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's government building in Kyiv. (Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Sept 3.

Vitalii Koval, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU), also submitted his resignation after nine months in office.

According to Stefanchuk, Ukraine's parliament will consider officials' resignations "at one of the next plenary sessions."

The reasons for the resignations were not specified. The news came after months of reports about the possible replacement of several Ukrainian ministers.

Maliuska has served as the minister since August 2019, shortly after the beginning of President Volodymyr Zelensky's term in office. Former head of state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, Kamyshin, was appointed minister in November 2023. Strilets has been in office since April 2022.

In early July, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources in the presidential team, that Zelensky was considering dismissing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who has been in office since 2020.

According to the outlet's sources, potential replacements for Shmyhal included Yulia Svyridenko, the first deputy prime minister and economic development minister, or Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Ukraine's oil and gas giant Naftogaz.

Zelensky said in March that Ukrainians can expect more government reshuffles in the future, following a shake-up of his inner circle.

Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi were then dismissed in May.

Ukraine energy grid chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi dismissed, board members confirm
Via a post on Ukrenergo’s Telegram account, Chairman of the supervisory board Daniel Dobenni, and supervisory board member Peder Andreasen, also said they were stepping down from their positions in protest of what they described as a “politically motivated” decision.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.