Ukraine's strategic industries, justice, and ecology ministers submit resignations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Sept 3.

Vitalii Koval, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU), also submitted his resignation after nine months in office.

According to Stefanchuk, Ukraine's parliament will consider officials' resignations "at one of the next plenary sessions."

The reasons for the resignations were not specified. The news came after months of reports about the possible replacement of several Ukrainian ministers.

Maliuska has served as the minister since August 2019, shortly after the beginning of President Volodymyr Zelensky's term in office. Former head of state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, Kamyshin, was appointed minister in November 2023. Strilets has been in office since April 2022.

In early July, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources in the presidential team, that Zelensky was considering dismissing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who has been in office since 2020.

According to the outlet's sources, potential replacements for Shmyhal included Yulia Svyridenko, the first deputy prime minister and economic development minister, or Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Ukraine's oil and gas giant Naftogaz.

Zelensky said in March that Ukrainians can expect more government reshuffles in the future, following a shake-up of his inner circle.

Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi were then dismissed in May.