Kuleba resignation, reshuffle 'expected long ago ahead of difficult times' for Ukraine, lawmaker says

The resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and a major government reshuffle was "expected long ago" ahead of a difficult few months for Ukraine, a senior lawmaker told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 4.

"It is a big reshuffle. It was expected rather long ago," said Oleksandr Merezhko, Ukrainian MP and chair of the parliament's foreign affairs committee.

"Ahead of us are difficult times, a difficult autumn and winter. Perhaps this reshuffle is somehow related to the new period of challenges for Ukraine."

Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk reported earlier on Sept. 4 that Kuleba had already submitted his letter of resignation.

The speaker added that Kuleba's potential resignation would be "considered at one of the upcoming plenary meetings" but did not provide a date.

The statement followed a number of other high-profile ministers submitting their letters of resignation the previous day — Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, and Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Vitalii Koval, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU), also submitted his resignation nine months after being in office.

The reasons for the resignations were not specified. The news came after months of reports about the possible replacement of several Ukrainian ministers.

The reshuffle comes amid an uptick in Russian missile strikes on cities across Ukraine in recent weeks and a worsening energy crisis.

The largest-ever aerial strike against Ukraine so far took place on Aug. 26, with Russia firing over 230 missiles and drones and yet again targeting energy infrastructure, placing further strain on the country's energy grid as autumn and winter approach.

On Sept. 3, it was confirmed that the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, was dismissed from his role on Sept. 2.

His dismissal came after days of speculation over his future at the company, with Ukrainian media reporting he was facing the axe on grounds of failing to safeguard energy facilities amid intensified Russian attacks.

The last few days have been particularly deadly in Ukraine, with Russia launching devastating missile strikes three days in a row.

At least seven civilians were killed and 47 were wounded in Lviv in the early hours of Sept. 4. Children were among the casualties, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported.

Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles against the city of Poltava on Sept. 3, killing at least 53 and injuring almost 300 people.

The Military Institute of Communications and a neighboring medical facility were hit in the attack. The building of the educational institution was partially destroyed, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the early hours of the morning on Sept. 2, several waves of explosions were heard in Kyiv when air defenses intercepted cruise and ballistic missiles in yet another attack on the capital. Three people were injured.