Over 1,800 medical facilities damaged or destroyed since start of full-scale invasion, Health Ministry reports

by Dmytro Basmat July 23, 2024 6:59 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Kyiv's Isida maternity hospital was hit in the latest of the series of Russian attacks against the capital on July 8, 2024. (Oleksiy Sorokin/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A total of 1,642 medical facilities have been damaged, and another 214 facilities have been completely destroyed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on July 22.

Russia has regularly targeted medical facilities and hospitals with drone and missile strikes across the country, as well as first responders through "double-tap" attacks.

On July 8, Russia targeted the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv - Ukraine's largest children's medical center - killing 2 and injuring at least 32 more, including children.

According to a news release issued by Ukraine's Health Ministry, Russia has directed attacks at targeting hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics, and polyclinics. A total of 99 of these medical institutions have seen structures in their facilities destroyed.

Medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts have sustained the most frequent damage.

Despite the significant number of facilities that have been damage, the Health Ministry reports that the a total of 885 medical facilities have either been fully or partially restored across the country.

The number of medical institutions damaged in occupied parts of Ukraine is not currently possible to determine and are not reflected in the totals, the Health Ministry added.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
9:25 PM

Latvia sending 500 more drones to Ukraine.

Riga has prepared a batch of more than 500 drones to be sent to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on July 22. Earlier this month, Riga announced it would send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).
5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years.

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
3:57 PM

EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
