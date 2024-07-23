Over 1,800 medical facilities damaged or destroyed since start of full-scale invasion, Health Ministry reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A total of 1,642 medical facilities have been damaged, and another 214 facilities have been completely destroyed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on July 22.

Russia has regularly targeted medical facilities and hospitals with drone and missile strikes across the country, as well as first responders through "double-tap" attacks.

On July 8, Russia targeted the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv - Ukraine's largest children's medical center - killing 2 and injuring at least 32 more, including children.

According to a news release issued by Ukraine's Health Ministry, Russia has directed attacks at targeting hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics, and polyclinics. A total of 99 of these medical institutions have seen structures in their facilities destroyed.

Medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts have sustained the most frequent damage.

Despite the significant number of facilities that have been damage, the Health Ministry reports that the a total of 885 medical facilities have either been fully or partially restored across the country.

The number of medical institutions damaged in occupied parts of Ukraine is not currently possible to determine and are not reflected in the totals, the Health Ministry added.