Medical Forces: Russian missile damages rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers in Kyiv

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2024 10:45 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen remove a fragment of a Russian missile that hit a rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers but didn't explode during Russia's mass attack on Ukraine early on Jan. 2, 2024. (The Command of Ukraine's Medical Forces/Facebook)
During Russia’s mass attack on Kyiv early on Jan. 2, a Russian missile hit a rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers but didn’t explode, Ukraine’s Medical Forces reported.

The missile got lodged in the first floor of the building with the warhead still inside, prompting the evacuation of patients, the Medical Forces wrote.

Sappers removed the warhead from the missile, other large fragments were cleared from the facility, and the damaged roof was covered with a special tent, according to the military.

There were no casualties, and the facility returned to normal operations in the evening, added the Medical Forces.

Russia launched at least 99 missiles on the morning of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine's air defenses shot down 72 Russian missiles, along with all of the 35 Shahed drones launched earlier in the night.

The attack killed five people and injured another 130, including children, as of 8 p.m. local time, the State Emergency Service reported.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
