Lavrov arrives in Malta on his first EU visit since full-scale war's start; Sybiha also present

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 5, 2024 12:34 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media at a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, on April 25, 2023. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov traveled to Malta to participate in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on its Telegram channel on Dec. 5.

This marks Lavrov's first visit to an EU country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is also visiting Malta to address the plenary session of the OSCE meeting. Ukraine's chief diplomat left the hall before the start of Lavrov's speech, calling him a "war criminal." Several other ministers joined Sybiha in the walkout.

Lavrov last visited an EU nation in 2021 for the OSCE meeting in Stockholm. He attended the U.N. General Assembly in New York multiple times during the war.

0:00
/
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and several other officials walk out from the hall before Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's address. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry/Telegram)

Despite being under EU sanctions, which include a travel ban, exceptions can be made for attendance at international meetings within EU territory.

The visit came amid controversy after Malta canceled a visa for Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, citing "circumstances beyond their control," according to Zakharova.

According to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, Sybiha is set to hold bilateral talks with counterparts from partner countries, focusing on the consequences of Russian aggression and advocating for a comprehensive and just peace based on Ukraine’s peace formula.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
