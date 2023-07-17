Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian official: One part of Crimean Bridge can't be restored

by Elsa Court July 17, 2023 9:45 PM 2 min read
Maxar satellite imagery showing a closeup view of Kerch Strait and the new damage to the Crimea Bridge which connects Crimea to Russia on July 17, 2023. (Satellite image by Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that one span of the part of the Crimean Bridge for road vehicles is completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

The comments were made during a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on July 17 after the bridge, which links Russian-occupied Crimea to Russia, was damaged by two blasts earlier in the day.

Khusnullin added that the underwater pillars of the bridge were not damaged by the explosion and that cars should be able to use the bridge again by the early hours of July 18.

However, only one lane will be open. Khusnullin said that it would take until September to restore two-way traffic on one side of the bridge. The side of the traffic that goes toward Kerch in Crimea will take until November to be fully restored.

During the meeting, Putin demanded to receive specific proposals to strengthen the security of the bridge. The attack marks the second explosion on the bridge within a year, with the last blast taking place in October 2022.

The bridge was partially closed as a result of the blast, and only fully re-opened in February 2023.

Media reports claim that Ukrainian intelligence services carried out the attack on July 17 with drones that travel over the surface of the water. The Kyiv Independent has not been able to verify this information.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed that the explosions killed a man and a woman, and injured a child.

Author: Elsa Court
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
