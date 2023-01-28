Official: Russia keeps 3 Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Black Sea.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia currently has three Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea with 20 missiles on them, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration, wrote on Telegram on Jan. 28.

Bratchuk also said there are 16 Russian warships in the Black Sea, and the threat of missile attacks is high.

The official did not provide further details.

Among other cruise and ballistic missiles, Kalibrs have been among the main weapons that Russia has used to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea were used in Russia's tenth mass missile attack on Ukraine, with several shot down by Ukrainian air defense.