Official: Heavy shelling reported in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Head of the Kherson Oblast Council Yurii Sobolevskyi reported on Dec. 20 that Russian troops are heavily shelling liberated Kherson.

He urged residents to remain in shelters.

Earlier on Dec. 20, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that Russian forces attacked the region 42 times on Dec. 19, killing two people and wounding three.

Kherson has been under regular shelling from Russian artillery and rocket systems since the city was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11.