The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Peace Plan, Russia, Presidential Office, War, Victory Plan, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Negotiations, global peace summit
Edit post

None of Ukraine's plans to end the war envisages ceasefire, ceding territory, Podolyak says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 17, 2024 6:23 PM 2 min read
Soldiers fire a 2C1 "Carnation" - Soviet 122-mm regimental self-propelled artillery installation in the Toretsk district in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 31, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

None of the plans Ukraine is developing to end Russia's war envisages a ceasefire or ceding territory to Moscow, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Presidential Office, told Current Time on Sept. 17.

Podolyak's statement echoed a recent comment of Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky,  who dismissed Bild's article saying that Kyiv was allegedly ready to freeze the conflict as part of its "Victory Plan" as "fake."  

"(Freezing of the conflict) will not lead to the end of the war but will only lead to Russia gaining the opportunity to accumulate additional resources and proceed to the third stage (of the war) with more mass killings of civilians in Ukraine," Podolyak said.

"There are no concepts of ceding territories, there are no concepts of freezing the conflict," he added.

Kyiv has repeatedly rejected any ceasefire or temporary break in hostilities, saying it would only provide a window of opportunity for Russia to regroup its forces.

Last month, Zelensky said that Ukraine's operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast were part of his "Victory Plan."

The other aspects of the plan include Ukraine's participation in the global security infrastructure, pressuring Russia to end the war through diplomatic means, and an economic aspect, Zelensky said without revealing further details.

According to Zelensky, the plan is over 90% complete, and Kyiv is preparing to present it to allies next week.

Ukraine is preparing for a second peace summit, following its first global peace summit in Switzerland in June where Russia was not invited. Kyiv has said it aims to invite a Russian representative to the second conference.

Estonian President Karis: We have to cross all ‘red lines,’ then start forcing Russia out of Ukraine
Estonian President Alar Karis is very diplomatic. His country of 1.3 million people borders Russia, while the ongoing messy election campaign in Washington, D.C. forces European diplomats to question whether the U.S. will help countries like Estonia in case of a direct confrontation with Moscow. D…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:41 AM

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia.

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.