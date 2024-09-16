Ukraine's Victory Plan 90% complete, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his Victory Plan for Ukraine is over 90% complete, and Kyiv is preparing to present it to allies next week.

In his daily address on Sept. 16, Zelensky said the "necessary steps for Ukraine have already been clearly defined."

"For each step, there is a clear list of what is needed and what will strengthen us. There is nothing impossible in this plan. Over 90% has already been written out," he said.

"Together, this package can ensure the right development of the situation not only for Ukraine, but for everyone in the world who values international law."

Zelensky said on Aug. 27 that he would present U.S. President Joe Biden with a plan for victory during a meeting in September.

While no specific details have yet been revealed, he said the ongoing Kursk incursion was a part of this plan.

The other items include Ukraine's participation in the global security infrastructure, pressuring Russia to end the war through diplomatic means, and an economic aspect.

Ukraine is preparing for a second peace summit, following its inaugural global peace summit in Switzerland in June where Russia was excluded.

Kyiv has said it aims to invite a Russian representative to the second conference.

Ukraine has repeatedly rejected any ceasefire or temporary break in hostilities, saying it would only provide a window of opportunity for Russia to regroup its forces.