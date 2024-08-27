Skip to content
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War, Peace talks
Kursk operation is related to Ukraine's 2nd peace summit, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova August 27, 2024 2:41 PM 1 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, US, on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Kyiv's Kursk incursion into Russia is related to Ukraine's second peace summit and is one of "the stages to end the war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference on Aug. 27.

The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing undisclosed official sources, that Ukraine's incursion into Russia was disrupting plans for indirect talks in Qatar on mutually halting strikes on energy infrastructure. Zelensky refuted these reports.

"The Kursk operation is not related to any of the points of (Ukraine's) peace formula. Is the Kursk operation connected to the second peace summit? Yes, it is. Because the Kursk operation is one of the points of Ukraine's victory plan," the president said.

Most popular

News Feed

2:25 PM

IAEA chief arrives at Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The visit follows allegations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials that Ukraine has tried — or intends to try — to attack the plant amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in the area. Kyiv has denied the allegations.
6:40 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 16.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 16 civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 26. In total, 212 explosions were recorded in 83 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

