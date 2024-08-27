Kursk operation is related to Ukraine's 2nd peace summit, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Kyiv's Kursk incursion into Russia is related to Ukraine's second peace summit and is one of "the stages to end the war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference on Aug. 27.

The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing undisclosed official sources, that Ukraine's incursion into Russia was disrupting plans for indirect talks in Qatar on mutually halting strikes on energy infrastructure. Zelensky refuted these reports.

"The Kursk operation is not related to any of the points of (Ukraine's) peace formula. Is the Kursk operation connected to the second peace summit? Yes, it is. Because the Kursk operation is one of the points of Ukraine's victory plan," the president said.