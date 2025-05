This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Air Force struck the control center of Russia's drone units near the village of Tetkino in Russia's Kursk Oblast on May 4, Ukraine's General Staff reported on the following day.



The crews of unmanned reconnaissance and attack drones were based at this location. As a result of the strike, up to 20 Russian soldiers were killed and their equipment destroyed, acoridng to the statement.