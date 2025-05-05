The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Trump discusses war in Ukraine with Turkey's Erdogan in phone call

by Abbey Fenbert May 5, 2025 11:29 PM 2 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Rome, Italy, on April 29th, 2025. (Massimo Di Vita/Archivio Massimo Di Vita / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine during a phone call on May 5, Trump announced via social media.

Turkey has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine, which Trump has promised to end by brokering a peace deal.

The leaders' latest conversation was "very good and productive," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The leaders discussed the war in Ukraine, among other topics, and extended invitations to visit each other's respective nations. Trump described his relationship with Erdogan during his first term as "excellent."

"In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdogan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, war between Russia and Ukraine ended — now!" Trump wrote.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Turkey has maintained diplomatic and economic ties with both nations while supporting Ukraine's sovereignty. Leveraging its strategic position and influence in the Black Sea region, Turkey has facilitated negotiations, grain exports, and expressed willingness to participate in ceasefire monitoring.

Turkey has also offered to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

In April, U.S. representatives met with Russian delegates for talks in Istanbul, though Ukraine was reportedly not on the agenda for those discussions.

Trump on May 5 also told reporters that the U.S. was "in a good position" to achieve a peace negotiation and that both Russia and Ukraine were ready to strike a deal. Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposed three-day truce was a sign of Moscow's readiness to move peace negotiations forward.  

As Russia trains abducted children for war, Ukraine fights uphill battle to bring them home
Around the world, abducting a child is a serious crime punishable by years behind bars. But when the kidnapper is Russia, justice remains a distant hope. So does the child’s return home. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has identified over 19,500 children who have been
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

6:58 AM

Minerals deal 'important part' of future security guarantees, ambassador says.

"So this economic partnership deal in itself is a very important part of the broader security... architecture... frankly, that fund will be successful if Ukraine is stable and peaceful. So in a way, it's an important part of... future security guarantees," Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.