1 killed, fires reported in Odesa Oblast following Russian drone attack

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 6, 2025 5:33 AM 2 min read
People are walking along the dark Deribasovskaya Street. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on May 5 killed one and caused damage to local infrastructure, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Russia regularly strikes civilian infrastructure with missile and drone attacks as it wages its war against Ukraine. Russia attacked border villages in Sumy Oblast on May 5, killing three residents and injuring seven others.

Several houses were damaged in Odesa Oblast as a result of the attack, Kiper said in a post to Telegram.

"The body of a deceased person was found in one of the houses. Additional information about the victims is being verified," Kiper said.

Several fires broke out in the aftermath of Russia's drone attack, and emergency services worked to extinguish the fires, Kiper reported.

On April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "humanitarian" truce to take place beginning on May 8 in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Putin's proposal for a short-lived truce and pointed to Russia's strikes on civilian targets as proof that Russia does not want to end its war against Ukraine.

"We value human lives, not parades. That’s why we believe — and the world believes — that there is no reason to wait until May 8," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has insisted on a full 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Russia has refused.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

