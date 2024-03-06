Skip to content
Nikki Haley exits Republican presidential race, ceding nomination to Trump

by Kateryna Hodunova March 6, 2024 7:48 PM 2 min read
Nikki Haley announces the suspension of her presidential campaign at her campaign headquarters in Daniel Island, South Carolina March 6, 2024. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump’s main opponent in the Republican presidential race, Nikki Haley, announced on March 6 that she was suspending her campaign, leaving Trump the last Republican left in the race.

"I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets," Haley said during remarks in Charleston while announcing she was ending her campaign.

Haley’s exit clears the pass for Trump to win the Republican nomination and face current U.S. President Joe Biden in the presidential elections in November.

During the Republican presidential race, Trump has criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine. Trump also said that he would endorse Russia to do "whatever the hell it wants" to NATO members that do not meet the 2% defense spending mark.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to Trump’s statements, saying the former U.S. president did not really understand that "Vladimir Putin will never stop."

Zelensky also said that Trump would go against the will of U.S. citizens if he supported Russia in its all-out war against Ukraine.

The U.S. presidential election is ongoing amid U.S. aid to Ukraine being stalled in Congress as the Republicans continue to block it.

The U.S. Senate approved a $95 billion funding package, including $60 billion in aid for Ukraine as well as $14 billion in security assistance for Israel and humanitarian aid for Gaza in February. But House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to bring it to a vote.

The U.S. Congress approved a short-term stopgap spending bill without aid to Ukraine on Feb. 29 to avoid a partial government shutdown. The Republicans are currently working on a draft of an alternative foreign aid bill to finalize it and bring it to vote by late March or April.

Hungarian FM: Orban to discuss ‘achieving peace in Ukraine’ with Trump during upcoming visit
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to discuss how to “achieve peace” in Ukraine during an upcoming visit with former U.S. President Donald Trump, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told the Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti on March 6.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Moldova warns of Russian interference in elections, EU accession.

Alexandru Musteata, the head of the Moldovan intelligence agency (SIS), said that the SIS possesses "certain information" about Russia's destabilization campaign in the next two years designed to compromise Chisinau's European integration and draw the country back into the Kremlin's orbit.
