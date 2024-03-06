Nikki Haley exits Republican presidential race, ceding nomination to Trump

This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump’s main opponent in the Republican presidential race, Nikki Haley, announced on March 6 that she was suspending her campaign, leaving Trump the last Republican left in the race.

"I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets," Haley said during remarks in Charleston while announcing she was ending her campaign.

Haley’s exit clears the pass for Trump to win the Republican nomination and face current U.S. President Joe Biden in the presidential elections in November.

During the Republican presidential race, Trump has criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine. Trump also said that he would endorse Russia to do "whatever the hell it wants" to NATO members that do not meet the 2% defense spending mark.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to Trump’s statements, saying the former U.S. president did not really understand that "Vladimir Putin will never stop."

Zelensky also said that Trump would go against the will of U.S. citizens if he supported Russia in its all-out war against Ukraine.

The U.S. presidential election is ongoing amid U.S. aid to Ukraine being stalled in Congress as the Republicans continue to block it.

The U.S. Senate approved a $95 billion funding package, including $60 billion in aid for Ukraine as well as $14 billion in security assistance for Israel and humanitarian aid for Gaza in February. But House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to bring it to a vote.

The U.S. Congress approved a short-term stopgap spending bill without aid to Ukraine on Feb. 29 to avoid a partial government shutdown. The Republicans are currently working on a draft of an alternative foreign aid bill to finalize it and bring it to vote by late March or April.