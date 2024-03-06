Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Hungary, United States, Trump, Viktor Orban, Russia
Edit post

Hungarian FM: Orban to discuss 'achieving peace in Ukraine' with Trump during upcoming visit

by Kateryna Hodunova March 6, 2024 7:14 PM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his annual news conference in Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 21, 2023. (Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to discuss how to "achieve peace" in Ukraine during an upcoming visit with former U.S. President Donald Trump, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told the Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti on March 6.

"We definitely want to discuss with (Trump) how to restore peace in Ukraine and the eastern part of Europe," Szijjarto said, adding that the war in Ukraine "will inevitably end by negotiations," as "Kyiv can't defeat Russia," and "Russia can't defeat the entire West."

Trump and Orban will meet privately at the former U.S. president's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on March 8, the New York Times first reported on Feb. 28, citing a person familiar with the plans.

Orban, an ally of Trump, has a long-standing relationship with conservatives in the U.S. and is the only European leader who is openly friendly toward the Kremlin. Trump has also spoken highly of the Hungarian prime minister on several occasions since leaving the White House.

The former U.S. president is set to become the Republican nominee for the general U.S. presidential election after Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley exited the presidential race on March 6.

Trump’s win in the upcoming U.S. presidential election could "increase the chances of establishing peace in Europe," according to the Hungarian foreign minister. Szijjarto also said those who have supplied Ukraine with weapons have only "prolonged the war."

Unlike many other EU leaders, Orban has not traveled to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. In late January, Olha Stefanishyna, the deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said Ukraine was working on arranging an official visit by the Hungarian Prime Minister.

But Szijjarto told RIA Novosti on March 4 that "the conditions for organizing the meeting are far from being ready."

The news about the Orban-Trump meeting comes amid an ongoing deadlock in Congress over U.S. aid to Ukraine. The Senate passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, as well as funds for Israel and other allies, but the proposal has been refused for months by Republicans in Congress.

Republicans who support military aid to Ukraine are currently working on an alternative foreign aid bill, CNN reported on March 4. They hope to finalize their proposal and bring it to the vote by late March or April.

Opinion: The threat to American hegemony is real
Ukraine has about a month before it runs out of artillery shells, and the U.S. Congress cannot agree to ship more. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead. The slaughter in Gaza continues with no end in sight. The Yemeni Houthis are attacking ships in the Red Sea. The
The Kyiv IndependentMichael Ignatieff
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:24 PM

Moldova warns of Russian interference in elections, EU accession.

Alexandru Musteata, the head of the Moldovan intelligence agency (SIS), said that the SIS possesses "certain information" about Russia's destabilization campaign in the next two years designed to compromise Chisinau's European integration and draw the country back into the Kremlin's orbit.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.