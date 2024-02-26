Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, US assistance to Ukraine, Donald Trump, US
Edit post

Zelensky: Trump will be 'against Americans' if he supports Russia over Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 8:59 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during the "Ukraine Year 2024" forum in Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2024, marking the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will go against the will of U.S. citizens if he supports Russia in its all-out war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CNN published on Feb. 26.

As the Republican Party's most likely nominee for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, Trump's sway over the party has contributed to the continuing deadlock in Congress over U.S. aid to Ukraine. The Senate passed a funding bill containing $60 billion in aid for Ukraine earlier in February, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far declined to bring it to a vote.

Despite the impasse, Zelensky said he had spoken with Speaker Johnson recently and felt optimistic that funding would ultimately be passed.

"(Johnson) said that he will do everything to support Ukraine, and he's on our side, and he understands how heroic our people, our soldiers and civilians (are)," he said.

Opinion: As an American in Avdiivka, what is Congress doing?
I am an American military veteran, callsign “Jackie,” and I am writing from Donbas in Ukraine. I am originally from Orange County, California. I served in the U.S. military for eight years, stationed in Colorado, South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. I also worked as a contractor at the
The Kyiv IndependentJohn Roberts

At the same time, top Democratic lawmakers have argued that Johnson's inaction on Ukraine is ultimately due to Trump's influence.

Trump has long criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, a position in line with his "America First" foreign policy views. He has claimed that he would be able to negotiate peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, although he did not elaborate on concrete steps to achieve this.

Trump also raised concerns among NATO allies when he said he would encourage Russia to do "whatever the hell it wants" to members who do not meet the 2% defense spending mark.

Zelensky said that Trump does not really understand Russian President Vladimir Putin because the U.S. has never directly fought Russia.

"I don't think he understands that Putin will never stop," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also addressed the impasse on U.S. aid, saying that Ukraine will not only be unable to undertake any new counteroffensives but will likely struggle to defend its current positions.

His comments echoed those of other Ukrainian and U.S. officials, who have said that the lack of military assistance from the U.S. has directly contributed to the deteriorating Ukrainian position on the battlefield, illustrated by the retreat from Avdiivka earlier in February.

Zelensky responded to a claim from U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, an outspoken opponent of U.S. aid to Ukraine, who said that the outcome of the war would not change even if Congress finally passed further aid.

Vance "does not understand what is going on here...to understand it is to come to the frontline to see what’s going on… without this support. And he will understand that millions of people will be killed," Zelensky said.

"God bless (that) you don’t have the war on your territory."

Zelensky in Munich: ‘If Ukraine left alone, Russia will destroy us’
“Keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficits of weapons, particularly in a deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:17 PM

Zelensky signs bill on conditions for demobilization of conscripts.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky's original proposal, conscripts whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established period are released from service to the reserve "within the terms determined by the presidential decree."
3:11 PM

Yermak: Ukraine working to restore operations at one airport.

Ukrainian authorities are working to restore operations at one of the country's airports once security issues are addressed, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said at the "Made in Ukraine" forum on Feb. 26, the Liga.net outlet reported.
1:12 PM

Denmark drops investigation into Nord Stream explosions.

"The investigation has led the authorities to conclude that the sabotage of the pipelines was intentional. However, the assessment is that there is no sufficient basis to pursue a criminal case in Denmark," the Danish police said in a statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.