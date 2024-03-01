Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, US aid, Congress, Western aid
Edit post

US Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown without Ukraine aid

by Martin Fornusek March 1, 2024 9:18 AM 2 min read
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2023. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Both chambers of the U.S. Congress approved a short-term stopgap spending bill to avoid a partial government shutdown, sending it for signature to President Joe Biden, Reuters reported on Feb. 29.

The bill, setting deadlines to fund one part of the government by March 8 and another by March 22, does not include additional funding in Ukraine, which has been stuck in Congress since last autumn.

The U.S. Senate on Feb. 13 passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, as well as funds for Israel and other allies, but the proposal is yet to be approved by the House of Representatives.

After delaying the vote for weeks, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Feb. 29 that his chamber would consider the foreign aid bill "as soon as the government is funded."

Holdups in U.S. assistance have put a significant strain on Ukraine's efforts to resist Russian aggression, causing ammunition shortages and contributing to the loss of a key front-line city of Avdiivka.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned during his visit to Lviv in February that Ukraine is at risk of losing the war without American aid, urging the House Speaker to put the bill to a vote.

Despite the opposition by some hardline House Republicans, Schumer believes that there are enough votes in the lower chamber to approve the funding.

US Senator Schumer in Lviv: ‘Without aid, Ukraine will lose war, with aid it will win’
Directing his comments to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senator Richard Blumenthal said that the U.S. must “pay now, or pay later.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:50 AM

Biden, Italian PM Meloni to hold talks amid Ukraine concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House on March 1, amid challenges faced by the Democratic administration in garnering support from House Republicans for legislation aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:23 AM

France will order 100 drones for Ukraine.

France will order 100 drones from the French company Delair that will arrive in Ukraine this summer, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced on Feb. 29.
9:45 PM

Zelensky replaces Logistics Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleh Huliak from the position of commander of Ukraine's Logistics Forces, replacing him with Volodymyr Karpenko, according to his decrees published on Feb. 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.