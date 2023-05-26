Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
NGO: 38 Crimean political prisoners in critical health condition

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 2:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 38 Crimean political prisoners jailed by Russia are in critical health condition, the human rights group CrimeaSOS wrote on May 25.

This is caused by the inhumane conditions of their imprisonment, the group claimed.

Some of the prisoners contracted diseases in jail, while others suffer from deteriorating chronic illnesses.

According to the report, 30 people in this group are over the age of 50.

According to Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubients, there are 180 political prisoners, including 116 Crimean Tatars, illegally held in Russian-occupied Crimea alone. Some prisoners are jailed in Russia.

On May 24, a military court in Moscow rejected an appeal of the 60-year-old activist Azamat Eiupov, sentenced to 17 years in a penal colony in July 2022, another human rights group Crimean Solidarity wrote.

Eiupov suffers from atherosclerosis, a cardiovascular disease that increases the likelihood of a stroke or a heart attack.

In February, two Crimean political prisoners died due to a lack of proper medical care.

Russia has been persecuting Crimeans with a pro-Ukrainian position since the occupation of the peninsula in 2014. Crimean Tatars became the main target of the campaign, with some getting tortured, kidnapped, and jailed by Russian occupying authorities.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.