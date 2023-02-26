Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ombudsman: Russia holds 180 political prisoners in occupied Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2023 4:36 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

There are currently 180 political prisoners, including 116 Crimean Tatars, illegally held in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on Feb. 26, which marks the ninth anniversary of the start of the Russian occupation of the peninsula.

“Due to the constant fear of Ukrainian resistance, Russia does not stop the harsh repression and persecution of our citizens in the temporarily occupied Crimea: Illegal searches, fabricated criminal cases, fabricated sentences, including those against representatives of the indigenous people of the peninsula — the Crimean Tatars,” Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 following Ukraine's EuroMaidan Revolution, which ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovich. The peninsula is currently home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

According to the ombudsman, among the recent cases of Russia’s “flagrant violations” of fundamental human rights and norms of international law in Crimea is the death of two tortured political prisoners — Kostiantyn Shyrinh and Dzhemil Hafarov.

Sentenced to 13 years in prison, 60-year-old Crimean Tatar Hafarov died in a Russian pre-trial detention center on Feb. 10, Ukrinform reported.

Shyrinh, 61, was sentenced to 12 years on the charge of “espionage.” According to the media, he died in a penal colony in the remote Russian town of Novotroitsk earlier in February.

“They were not provided with the necessary medical care,” Lubinets said. “But even such a high price for the right to live in a free, independent, and sovereign country will not stop the Ukrainian people."

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the nine-year anniversary of the start of the Russian occupation in Crimea, stating that "by returning Crimea, we will restore peace."

"This is our land. Our people. Our history. We will return the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine," he said.

Retired US General Hodges: With long-range missiles, Ukraine can liberate Crimea by end of summer
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.