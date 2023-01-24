Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Tymoshenko resigns.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree dismissing Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Tymoshenko announced his resignation on Jan. 23 and submitted a resignation request to Zelensky.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, he is expected to be replaced by Oleksiy Kuleba, the current governor of Kyiv Oblast.

Ukrainian media have previously reported that Tymoshenko was to resign with Oleh Tatarov, another deputy chief of staff for Zelensky. So far, Tatarov’s resignation has not been confirmed.