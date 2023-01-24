Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Tymoshenko resigns.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 24, 2023 8:58 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree dismissing Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. 

Tymoshenko announced his resignation on Jan. 23 and submitted a resignation request to Zelensky.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, he is expected to be replaced by Oleksiy Kuleba, the current governor of Kyiv Oblast.

Ukrainian media have previously reported that Tymoshenko was to resign with Oleh Tatarov, another deputy chief of staff for Zelensky. So far, Tatarov’s resignation has not been confirmed. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
