Zelensky: Ukraine to start fundraising for marine drones fleet

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 5 that next week Ukraine will launch a fundraising campaign for a fleet of marine drones, through the state fundraising platform UNITED24.

“This is only for the protection of our marine water area. We don't claim anything that doesn't belong to us,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

Ukraine is also working closely with the partners to get more tanks, armor, artillery, and air defense, Zelensky said.

“In the coming weeks, we expect good news regarding air defense and anti-missile defense for Ukraine,” he said.

The statement follows a recent underwater drone attack in Sevastopol Bay that reportedly damaged a Russian minesweeper and a dam.Russia accused Ukraine of the attack. Ukraine hasn't confirmed its involvement.

On Oct. 30, a volunteer group GeoConfirmed published videos showing that the attack likely hit the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov and a minesweeper.

Zelensky also lashed out at Iran over its latest statement, in which it admitted supplying Russia with kamikaze drones, but claimed the drones came before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and in small quantity.

“Even in this confession, they lied,” said Zelensky. “We shoot down at least 10 Iranian drones every day, and the Iranian regime claims that it allegedly gave little and only before the start of the full-scale invasion.”

The first-ever known case of Ukraine shooting down Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones took place in September, near the liberated city of Kupiansk in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast. Since then, Russia has launched waves of attacks using kamikaze drones in strikes that killed civilians and destroyed energy facilities nationwide. Ukraine has shot down over 300 kamikaze drones, according to its Air Force.

On Nov. 1, CNN reported, citing unnamed Western officials, that Iran was preparing to send around 1,000 additional weapons to Russia, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and about 400 kamikaze drones.