Air Force: Ukraine downs over 300 kamikaze drones as Russia starts to actively use them

November 1, 2022 2:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian military has downed more than 300 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones since Russia started to use them in its war in Ukraine. Six of them were shot down overnight on Nov. 1, according to Ukraine's Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

"Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours, there have been several (successful) hits," Ihnat said, not specifying the areas affected.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia has already used over 400 kamikaze drones for its war in Ukraine.

Russia could have ordered as many as 2,400 Shahed-136 drones from Iran, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Iran continues to deny supplying weapons to Russia.

