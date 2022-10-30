Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 30, 2022

Investigation: Oct. 29 drone attack likely hit Russian frigate Admiral Makarov in Sevastopol

October 30, 2022 10:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Investigation: Oct. 29 drone attack likely hit Russian frigate Admiral Makarov in SevastopolThe Russian warship Admiral Makarov passes through Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey on Aug. 13, 2021. (Photo by Muhammed Gencebay Gur/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

GeoConfirmed, a group of volunteers that maps Russia's war against Ukraine, published videos showing Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), or ship drones, attacking ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, a port city in Russian-occupied Crimea, on Oct. 29.

One of the published videos shows an alleged attack on a Russian Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate, and "only the Admiral Makarov matches this class for the Black Sea Feet," the investigation says. "The footage stops when the USV seems to impact on the vessel, it likely exploded," the investigation says.

Another video shows an attack on a Russian "Natya-class minesweeper." According to GeoConfirmed, 6-8 ship drones were used to attack the fleet.

Earlier on Oct. 29, Russia's Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for sending nine drones to Sevastopol. The ministry claimed that its minesweeper and a dam suffered minor damages as a result of the strike and that its forces had downed all of the drones.

Ukraine's government hasn't commented on the alleged attack.

The strike comes two months after Russian naval headquarters in Sevastopol were targeted multiple times by drone attacks, which caused damage to the buildings on July 31 and Aug. 20.  

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok