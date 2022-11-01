Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
CNN: Iran to send 1,000 additional weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine

November 1, 2022 4:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Iran is preparing to send around 1,000 additional weapons to Russia, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and about 400 kamikaze drones, CNN reported, citing unnamed Western officials.

The shipment is being closely monitored, as it would be the first instance of Iran sending advanced precision-guided missiles to Russia, "which could give Moscow a substantial boost on the battlefield," CNN wrote.

On Nov. 1, Ukraine's Air Force said it has already downed over 300 kamikaze drones fired at Ukraine by Russian forces.

Russia could have ordered as many as 2,400 drones from Iran, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

