Zelensky: 'Ukraine and the UK will go all the way to our common victory'

Ukraine and the U.K. signed the Declaration of Unity on Feb. 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that the two countries are becoming "true allies."

According to the declaration, the U.K. pledged in 2023 to train at least double the number of Ukrainian forces trained in 2022 and provide at least £2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) in military aid, including more advanced capabilities.

Since 2015, the U.K. has been training the Ukrainian Armed Forces through Operation ORBITAL and was the first European country to provide lethal aid. The UK’s military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine since the invasion has reached nearly £4 billion ($4.8 billion).

"We have a powerful defense package from the U.K. We have agreed on a significant number of armored vehicles, the supply of long-range weapons, and also, we have agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots. I believe that this is our clear signal — of Ukraine and the U.K. — that together we are not just going, but will go all the way to our common victory," Zelensky said.

The U.K. will also continue helping Ukraine’s grain reach global markets. "This will include seeking the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ‘Grain from Ukraine’, which are aimed at ensuring food security for the world’s most vulnerable people," the document reads.