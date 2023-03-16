Zelensky says most of Ukraine has power, calls it 'a significant result'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his everning address on Feb. 18 that Ukraine ends another day of Russian missile attacks with most of its land and people having access to electricity.

Earlier in the day, Russia launched 16 missiles at Ukraine, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Segments of the electrical infrastructure were shut off preemptively to weather the attack and were being reenabled by evening time, Zelensky said. One exception is part of Odesa Oblast, where repairs are still underway after energy infrastructure was damaged by previous strikes, he added.

"This is a very significant result for Ukraine," Zelensky said. "A result we achieved together."

Russia's waves of missile and drone strikes since early October were intended to cripple Ukraine by taking out its power plants and grid. Many power plants were damaged in strikes but Ukraine regularly reports shooting down most Russian weapons in each barrage.

