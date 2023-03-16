Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Russia fired 16 missiles at Ukraine on Feb. 18

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 6:59 pm
Russia fired 16 missiles at Ukraine on Feb. 18, according to Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The attacks targeted civilian infrastructure in Khmelnytsky Oblast and a settlement in Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk Oblast, resulted in damaged buildings and injured civilians.

According to the General Staff, the threat of missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

The Russian offensive remains focused in the directions of Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in eastern Ukraine, but according to the General Staff, Russian forces continue to suffer heavy losses.  

The report adds that Russian forces are shelling civilian areas under their control, including residential buildings, hospitals, and schools in order to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Ukrainian forces carried out four airstrikes on areas with high concentrations of Russian military personnel and equipment. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

