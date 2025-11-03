KI logo
Monday, November 3, 2025
Ukraine battlefield update: Frontline situation ahead of winter — Next KI Insights monthly briefing

by KI Insights
As winter approaches, Ukraine’s armed forces face mounting challenges along the front. What are the key dynamics shaping the battlefield, and how might they evolve in the coming months?

Join an exclusive KI Insights briefing featuring expert guest Rob Lee, who will share firsthand observations from his recent trip to the frontlines and provide expert analysis on the military outlook.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights and an in-depth discussion with guest expert, Rob Lee.

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 16:30 Kyiv time (15:30 in Brussels, 14:30 in London, 9:30 in Washington D.C.). Expected duration – 75 minutes.

How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free.

For security reasons, we require time for vetting before accepting new subscribers and sharing access details. We prioritize trust and confidentiality – thank you for your understanding.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar

  • For Google Calendar, click here.
  • For Outlook Calendar, click here.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

