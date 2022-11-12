Zelensky: Crimea will greet our soldiers with Ukrainian flags just like in Kherson.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made the comment in his regular address to the nation on Nov. 12.

"We will certainly see how our forces in Crimea will be met with Ukrainian flags, which they are keeping there, and there will be hundreds of them on the streets on the day of liberation."

The comments came after dozens of videos emerged on social media of locals embracing Ukrainian soldiers on the streets of Kherson and other settlements of Kherson Oblast when the area was liberated on Nov. 11.