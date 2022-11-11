WSJ: South Korea to sell Ukraine-bound munitions to US
November 11, 2022 7:44 am
The U.S. will purchase artillery shells from South Korea that are destined for Ukrainian Armed Forces, U.S. officials familiar with the deal told the Wall Street Journal. South Korea will sell 100,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition that will be delivered to Ukraine, "enough to supply Ukraine’s artillery units for at least several weeks of intensive combat."
