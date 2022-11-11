Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, November 11, 2022

WSJ: South Korea to sell Ukraine-bound munitions to US

November 11, 2022 7:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. will purchase artillery shells from South Korea that are destined for Ukrainian Armed Forces, U.S. officials familiar with the deal told the Wall Street Journal. South Korea will sell 100,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition that will be delivered to Ukraine, "enough to supply Ukraine’s artillery units for at least several weeks of intensive combat." 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok