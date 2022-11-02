Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
US launches demining training project in Ukraine

November 2, 2022 6:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. State Department announced on Nov. 1 that they have launched a demining training project with Tetra Tech Inc., an American consulting and engineering services firm. 

"On Sept. 30, the Department awarded $47.6 million to Tetra Tech, Inc. of Pasadena, California to provide urgent humanitarian demining assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression," the press release said. Tetra Tech will assist the Ukrainian government in strengthening its capacity to locate and remove landmines, unexploded and abandoned ordnance, improvised explosive devices and other explosive hazards from civilian areas. 

This project forms part of the $91.5 million in demining assistance that the State Department will provide over the coming year. 

