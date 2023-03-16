Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

US concerned about reports of Russian plot to overthrow power in Moldova

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 5:39 am
Share

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that the U.S. is worried about reports of a Russian plot to overthrow power in Moldova. 

Moldova’s President outlined on Feb. 13 what she described as a coup d'état by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union. 

Sandu’s comments came a week after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova. Moldovan intelligence officials later confirmed those claims.

Commenting on recent statements by Sandu, Donfried said that the U.S. "well knows the playbook by which Russia is governed" and will continue to stand by Moldova "in a very critical period."

"Moldova is in a vulnerable geographical position; it is facing a war nearby and is facing the challenge that is Transnistria (Russian-controlled Transnistria region hosts 1,500 Russian troops and a large Soviet-era arms depot - Kyiv Independent). You have these great difficulties, but you also have a leadership of Maia Sandu, who shows a deep attachment to a reform agenda and the desire to move forward on the path of creating a stronger democracy in Moldova", Donfried was quoted as saying.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK