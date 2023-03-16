US concerned about reports of Russian plot to overthrow power in Moldova

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that the U.S. is worried about reports of a Russian plot to overthrow power in Moldova.

Moldova’s President outlined on Feb. 13 what she described as a coup d'état by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union.

Sandu’s comments came a week after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova. Moldovan intelligence officials later confirmed those claims.

Commenting on recent statements by Sandu, Donfried said that the U.S. "well knows the playbook by which Russia is governed" and will continue to stand by Moldova "in a very critical period."

"Moldova is in a vulnerable geographical position; it is facing a war nearby and is facing the challenge that is Transnistria (Russian-controlled Transnistria region hosts 1,500 Russian troops and a large Soviet-era arms depot - Kyiv Independent). You have these great difficulties, but you also have a leadership of Maia Sandu, who shows a deep attachment to a reform agenda and the desire to move forward on the path of creating a stronger democracy in Moldova", Donfried was quoted as saying.

