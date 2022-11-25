Ukrenergo: Ukraine to import electricity from EU

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo is working on enabling the country to buy electricity from the European Union, according to the company’s board head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. “Special mechanisms are needed to guarantee these imports since the price of electricity in Europe is higher than in Ukraine,” said Kudrytskyi on Nov. 25.

He added that “hardly anyone” in Ukraine would want to buy electricity from Europe on general commercial grounds because of the high prices.

Earlier in the day, Ukrenergo reported that the power deficit in the country had been reduced to 30% after massive blackouts in all Ukrainian regions caused by Russia’s large-scale strike on Nov. 23.

Kyiv used to export electricity to Europe but was forced to stop exports to stabilize its own energy system after Russia started regular attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure on Oct. 10.

Ukraine’s electricity system was integrated into the European grid in March, ending its electricity dependency on Russia and Belarus in the wake of Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

