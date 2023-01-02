Ukrenergo: Emergency power outages introduced due to Russia’s Jan. 2 drone attack

The supply of electricity in Kyiv and central Ukraine has been negatively impacted by Russia’s Jan. 2 overnight drone attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, reported Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo.

As a result of the attacks, emergency power outages have been introduced amid ongoing restoration efforts.

Ukrenergo noted that warmer weather across Ukraine has led to a decrease in energy consumption, resulting in fewer restrictions on energy consumption during the daytime.

Russian forces launched a massive strike against Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones overnight on Jan. 2.

Ukraine's air defense destroyed all 39 drones. Over the same reporting period, two Orlan-10 drones were downed as well as an X-59 guided missile.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said that energy infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged in the attack.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heating cut-offs.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.