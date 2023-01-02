Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 2, 2023

Ukrenergo: Emergency power outages introduced due to Russia’s Jan. 2 drone attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 2:09 pm
Share

The supply of electricity in Kyiv and central Ukraine has been negatively impacted by Russia’s Jan. 2 overnight drone attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, reported Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo. 

As a result of the attacks, emergency power outages have been introduced amid ongoing restoration efforts. 

Ukrenergo noted that warmer weather across Ukraine has led to a decrease in energy consumption, resulting in fewer restrictions on energy consumption during the daytime.

Russian forces launched a massive strike against Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones overnight on Jan. 2. 

Ukraine's air defense destroyed all 39 drones. Over the same reporting period, two Orlan-10 drones were downed as well as an X-59 guided missile.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said that energy infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged in the attack.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heating cut-offs.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK