Ukraine's air defense downed all 39 Russian drones

Russian forces launched a massive strike against Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones overnight on Jan. 2. The air defense destroyed all 39 drones. Over the same reporting period, two Orlan-10 drones were downed as well as an X-59 guided missile.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that energy infrastructure facilities in the city were damaged in the attack. Overall, a total of 22 drones have been shot down above the capital.